District 15 State Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty (R-Greenville) confirmed over the weekend that she was diagnosed with invasive mammary carcinoma, a form of breast cancer, in July, and that she has begun radiation treatments. However, she wrote in her October legislative column released on Sunday, while the diagnosis has not prevented her from performing her duties, it has motivated her to speak out in hopes of helping others.
“I went for my routine annual physical exam and mammogram in mid-July,” Prunty wrote. “I was called back in that afternoon for further images and an ultrasound. When I spoke to the radiologist, he asked if I had a family history for breast cancer. After informing him that my mother was diagnosed and treated in 2004, he informed me that he believed I needed a biopsy to determine if the changes he was seeing from my previous mammogram were anything to worry about.”
An ultrasound guided biopsy confirmed an initial diagnosis of invasive mammary carcinoma and led to an appointment with a surgeon. She said that prior to that appointment, she took the time to meet with a friend who had undergone a double mastectomy several years earlier, and she urges others in the same situation to do whatever they can to get informed before going into such a meeting.
“Going in knowing what questions to ask equipped me to understand the answers I received and be in control of my plan moving forward,” Prunty said.
After several rounds of tests and multiple trips to the doctor, she said it was determined that although her tumor was larger than originally estimated, she remained at Stage One. It was also determined that she would not need to undergo chemo therapy.
“I have begun radiation treatments, but unlike my mother who had to undergo 30 to 35 treatments 17 years ago, I only have to have 16, with the last one scheduled for October 29th,” Prunty said. “My team has shared that women have advocated so much for themselves there have been vast improvements in every aspect of diagnosis and treatment. I was told they give a little greater dose over a fewer number of days with the same results.”
After completing her radiation treatments, she said she will continue to take oral medication for the next five years.
“Fortunately, since I do not require chemo, I have been able to fully complete my duties as Representative,” said Prunty. “I participated in the Special Session within a week of surgery and officially missed only one committee meeting that I was actually listening to on KET just prior to surgery. With radiation ending at the end of October, I will be ready for the Regular Session come January 4th.”
According to the representative, the experience has taught her a few things about cancer, and motivated her to speak out in hopes of helping others make the best decisions for their own health.
“One concern that was raised for me was the fact that breast cancer generally passes down in decades,” Prunty said. “My mother was diagnosed in her 70’s, I have been diagnosed in my 60’s. I was told our daughters would need to begin mammograms at age 35 rather than 40. My concern was immediately directed at our daughters and granddaughters. I have shared with them, they have adjusted accordingly, and the reports have been good.”
She urges everyone to take these concerns seriously.
“If you have a family history, I encourage you to ask your primary care provider if you should begin having mammograms at an earlier age,” Prunty said. “Regular, annual physical exams and mammograms combined with regular self-exams are crucial to early detection, minimal affects, and survival when it comes to breast cancer. It is highly treatable and curable, so do not put annual tests off. If you are like me, you have many reasons for which to fight and live.”
Prunty made her announcement as part of her October legislative column in honor of October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This Friday, October 22, is “Real Kids Wear Pink Day.”
Representative Melinda Gibbons Prunty represents the 15th House District serving Muhlenberg County and south east Hopkins County which includes White Plains, Morton’s Gap, Anton, Nortonville, Earlington and south eastern Madisonville. She is Vice-Chair of both the Health & Family Services Committee and the Budget Review Sub-Committee on Health & Family Services. She serves on the Appropriations & Revenue, Education, and Natural Resources & Energy Committees as well as Medicaid Oversight and the Kentucky Colon Cancer Screening & Prevention Advisory Committees and the Severe Mental Illness Task Force.
Going in knowing what questions to ask equipped me to understand the answers I received and be in control of my plan moving forward.
Contact Matt Hughes at mhughes@the-messenger.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.