The First United Methodist Church in Madisonville will be offering a new group for all those in need of support when it comes to dealing with grief. In efforts to raise awareness and to help all those who are looking for a way to cope, a new Grief Support Group will start this Wednesday, and it will meet every Wednesday night through November 16, 2022.
“This is part of our Wednesday Night Alive offerings,” Sharmari Parker, Church Administrator for First United Methodist Church said. “Participants are invited to join our community meal and fellowship at 5:40p.m., then classes begin at 6:30p.m. People are also welcome to come only for the class if that works better for them.”
Kyle Long, Chaplain at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, will be leading the group, which is meant to be a safe place for people to share about their journey through grief while connecting with others who are in a similar place.
All are welcome and encouraged to simply show up.
For more information, please reach out to First United Methodist Church, 270-821-5734.
