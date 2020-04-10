One of Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton’s election campaign themes was to elevate the city. With the outbreak of the coronavirus, Cotton says he feels saddened by the sudden turn of events that continue to hit the community hard.
“My heart breaks,” Cotton said.
Hopkins County’s death total now stands at six as two senior adults died Wednesday. In all, there are 77 confirmed cases in the county.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gave out information about the individuals from Hopkins County. A 70-year-old woman and 82-year-old woman are the latest victims. Beshear said the deaths can be traced to a specific mass gathering.
“Hopkins has been hit really, really hard,” Beshear said. “Their leaders are doing a great job.”
He asked for prayers for the people in Hopkins County.
“Businesses are struggling. People are dying. Citizens are scared, and still we have some of you that aren’t listening to our plea to stay home,” Cotton said Thursday morning during a daily update with Hopkins Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. and Hopkins County Public Health Director Denise Beach. “It’s time that we all work together to get through this. We will. We will get through it. Six deaths are six family members who won’t be here for Christmas. These social gatherings are starting to kill people.”
Another number that is elevating is the number of patients who have fully recovered from the virus. Beach said 27 people have recovered. The health department staff has been contacting patients and checking up on them.
“That is the most enjoyment we’ve had,” Beach said. She added that she expects next week to show the positive effects of social distancing.
Beach reminded citizens that with Easter weekend approaching, social gatherings should not occur.
Funerals have been limited to 10 close family members who must practice social distancing at services. Beach said live-streaming the service is an option as well as postponing larger services until another time.
“We understand that this is so hard on families,” Beach said, “but we don’t want anymore deaths related to COVID-19.”
At the end of the daily update, questions are asked to officials. One question Thursday was about how many beds at Baptist Health Madisonville are being used for COVID-19 patients. Beach said the number is fluid as patients are coming in and out. She said there are eight beds in the COVID-19 unit and some cases are being treated in critical care.
During his daily update video on Thursday evening, Beshear said there are 134 new cases in the commonwealth. The total so far are 1,452 confirmed cases and 79 deaths.
Beshear said 395 people in the state have recovered from the virus.
“We are nowhere near out of the woods,” Beshear said.
In other COVID-19 news:
• Whitfield outlined the community’s need for masks. Many groups have donated masks to medical personnel, including those who work at the West Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson. But more are needed.
• as far as the U.S. Census goes, Whitfield said the county is a little bit above 50% in reporting. He encouraged citizens to go online and complete the Census.
• there’s now a webpage to find out more about the COVID-19 pandemic in Hopkins County — visit https://tinyurl.com/HopkinsCOKYCovid.
• the City of Madisonville has extended the filing deadline for net profit tax returns to July 15.
• Whitfield said to use hashtags #healthyathome #togetherky #patriot #wearehopkinscounty with posts related to the public’s effort against the coronavirus.
• Beshear closed Cumberland Falls and Natural Bridge state parks. He said he doesn’t plan to close other state parks unless there are reports of gatherings.
• there is a new executive order from the state about worker’s compensation that allows temporary total disability payments to categories of workers. There are more categories than previously mentioned. It includes workers on the front lines: health care workers, emergency personnel and now those who work in groceries, child care, post offices, domestic violence shelters, child advocacy centers, rape crisis centers, active National Guard, military, corrections officers and social workers.
