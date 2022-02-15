After a little under four years in the position, Rhonda Callaway announced Monday she would retire as superintendent of Webster County Schools effective July 1. In addition to her position in Webster County, she started the year serving as mentor to Hopkins County’s first year Superintendent Amy Smith.

Callaway shared her decision at the end of the Webster County school board’s regular meeting on Monday night.

“It’s a big decision,” Callaway said after the meeting. “My husband and I have five grandchildren, and we’re ready to travel. We want to spend more time with kids and grandkids while we’re young and healthy.”

Callaway took over the position Dec. 1, 2018, when her predecessor, Rachel Yarbrough, announced her own retirement just before the middle of the school year. At the time, Callaway was serving as a deputy assistant superintendent and oversaw assessment and accountability, secondary instruction, and career and technical education.

She held numerous administrative positions at Crittenden County and Union County Schools after earning her master’s degree in administration from Murray State University in 2005. Before moving into front office positions, she was a science teacher in Daviess County and Union County schools.

She graduated cum laude from Vincennes University — Jasper Center in 1988 with an associate’s degree in general education, and from Indiana University in 1992 with a degree in science in secondary education. She earned her first master’s degree from Murray in 2004.

In 2018, she was elected into the first cohort of Kentucky Women in Educational Leadership, and was honored in the 2013-14 school session as Outstanding Administrator for Family and Community Leaders of America. In 2010-11 she was selected to the Kentucky Principals’ Academy cadre.

Callaway has presided over one of the most challenging periods in the history of Webster County Schools the past two years. As the Covid-19 pandemic settled in for the long haul, day to day operations in the classrooms and front offices of the district were hard to maintain in a sense of normality.

“I didn’t really have very long doing the job before the pandemic,” she said. “In the beginning, things were changing so rapidly, that sometimes it was day to day that things were changing. There were times that I would send a message out, and the next day something would completely change with the CDC. I never wanted anyone to believe I was intentionally giving them the wrong information.”

Callaway believes that it was the people around her, as well as the young people in classrooms around the county who helped her get through the most difficult times during her tenure.

“Definitely the people I work with and spending as much time in the schools as I can,” she said when asked what the most rewarding parts of her job are. “It can be a stressful job, but when you’re in the schools watching the kids, it brings it all back to what your ‘why’ is about — why you would even be a superintendent.”

Though she still has a few months remaining in the office, she knows part of that time will be spent searching for her successor. Regardless of who that is, she wants the person to remember one thing about the job he or she will be taking.

“Just remember it’s all about the people,” she said. “Never lose sight that it’s all about the people. Build relationships with them. Spend time in the schools. Spend time with teachers and all departments. Just build those relationships.”