A recent Hopkins County Central graduate was named this week as a recipient of the 2022 McDonald’s Agriculture Scholarship Award.
Caroline Wilson, a 2022 graduate of HCCHS, was awarded a $500 scholarship to go towards her agricultural studies, which she will continue this fall at Madisonville Community College.
“I am blessed to receive this scholarship, but also thankful that McDonald’s provided this opportunity for students in the agriculture industry!” said Wilson.
Owner/Operator Chris McEnaney and his wife Emily, who own both McDonalds locations in Madisonville, say they are excited to support the future of agriculture with this scholarship.
Wilson plans to begin classes at MCC in the fall, with a goal of one day becoming an Ag Teacher.
“I plan to transfer to Murray State and one day be an ag teacher,” she said. “My goals are to be able to give back to the programs and industry that has given so much to me.”
According to a release from the company, McDonald’s approaches sustainable agriculture holistically and considers its impact on the planet, the livelihoods of the people who produce its food, the communities in which they live and the well-being of the animals it relies on. McDonald’s also aims to help create positive impact, especially with beef farmers, in areas such as improving biodiversity, maintaining native grasslands and capturing carbon, as well as rebuilding soils.
