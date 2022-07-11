During the recently completed annual audit of accounts for the Hopkins County Fiscal Court for the year ending June 30, 2021, State Auditor Mike Harmon reported a number of instances of non-compliance with standard accounting principals, but ultimately ruled that the county’s annual report was fairly presented and confirmed to the regulatory methodology for such accounting.
Under Kentucky Law, the auditor is required to comment and report any instances of non-compliance, as well on any issues with existing internal control processes when it comes to how public agencies handle their financial records. That reporting does not necessarily constitute any violation of law or any formal citation from the auditor, it is meant mostly as a means of assisting the county in improving how they do things.
During his annual report, Harmon said that the Hopkins County Fiscal Court’s schedule of expenditures of federal awards was overstated by $470,784. These were federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) funds received by the county in 2021 to repay COVID-related expenses paid out in 2020. The expenditures, according to the auditor, were listed on the county’s 2021 budget, but should have been listed on the 2020 budget.
“The CARES money was received in one fiscal year and expended the previous fiscal year,” said Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield. “It was reported on the year received not the year expended.”
Harmon also noted that a budget amendment properly prepared and approved by the court in May 2021 was left off of the county’s fourth quarter financial statements due to an oversite, causing a non-compliance report.
The report also pointed out a delay of up to four or five weeks between when occupational tax dollars were received and when they were deposited in the county’s bank account. According to the county, there was a turnover in the position responsible for making that deposit.
“Hopkins County Fiscal Court will make deposits in a timely manner,” stated Judge Whitfield.
