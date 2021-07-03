According to the lyrics of one of the rock band Poison’s biggest hits, “Every rose has its thorn,” and judging by the turnout at last night’s kickoff to the city of Madisonville’s 4th Fest and Praise in the Park weekend, local music fans may have finally found the rose they’ve been waiting for when rock legend Bret Michaels, the front man for Poison, took the stage.
Event organizers estimate that between 8,000 and 10,000 fans were in attendance by the time the Bret Michaels Band took the stage at just after 8 p.m., with more on their way into the park. Officials recorded guests from California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee to see Michaels’ first performance in over a year.
Originally scheduled to headline the city’s 4th Fest in 2020, plans to bring Michaels to town fell apart amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic that brought live concerts to a halt coast-to-cost. Luckily, organizers were able to secure the star again this year, and things went off without a hitch.
Playing the main stage at the Madisonville City Park, Michaels performed a mix of his solo songs and fan favorite Poison hits that kept fans on their feet the entire night.
“This is my first show back in public in a year and a half,” Michaels stated. “Its good to be back. Its good to be in Madisonville, Kentucky.”
Not only was Friday night the kickoff to the city of Madisonville’s 4th Fest and Praise in the Park Concert series, it was also the start of Michaels’ ‘Nothing But a Good Vibe Summer Tour,’ which marks his return to live public performances since the pandemic began last year.
During the pandemic shutdown, Michaels made time to appear on Fox’s hit singing show, the Masked Singer, introducing an entirely new generation of music fans to the rocker.
Festivities continue tonight with 90s pop sensation En Vogue, along with American Idol winning country rocker Laine Hardy and fellow American Idol alum Dillon James.
On Sunday the event will switch gears for Praise in the Park, which will feature Christian artist Zach Williams, who blends the souther rock and country sound with Christian vocals. He will be joined by Jordan Smith, winner of The Voice.
Each night the event will conclude with a fireworks display. Attendance is free and open to the public.
Contact Matt Hughes at matt@journalenterprise.com or 270-667-2069
