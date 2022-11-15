Police Report
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Jason C. Oakley, of Hanson, was charged, November 9, 2022, for serving parole violation, criminal possession of forged instrument in the second degree, theft by deception including cold checks of more than $1,000.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
William H. Ruckert, was charged, November 13, 2022, for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of a legend drug, no registration plates, operating a vehicle under the influence, possession of methamphetamine in the first degree, first offense.
Tracy Shelton,w as charged, November 9, 2022, for obstruction of windshield, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Stephanie A. Niswonger,w as charged, November 10, 2022, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Ricky E. Fuller, was charged, November 10, 2022, for probation violation.
Cody Kelly, was charged, November 11, 2022, for failure to appear in court and assault in the fourth degree.
Tyler Dewayne Phillips, was charged, November 11, 2022, for non-payment of court costs, fees and fines.
Joseph L. Moore, was charged, November 11, 2022, for public intoxication and possession of methamphetamine.
Shawn E. Bourland, was charged, November 11, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Alexis Vannoy, was charged, November 12, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Kara Beth Rosenblatt, was charged, November 12, 2022, for improper turning, careless driving and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Dominic Coyazo, was charged, November 13, 2022, for no registration plates, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, drug paraphernalia and no operator’s license.
Christopher Natha Davis, was charged, November 12, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
John Anthony Jackson, was charged, November 12, 2022, for public intoxication in the first and second offense.
Matthew Smith, was charged, November 12, 2022, for assault in the fourth degree resulting in a minor injury and violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO.
Quinton L. Torian, was charged, November 13, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Clayton T. Eaton, was charged, November 14, 2022, for trafficking methamphetamine in the first offense, first degree, cocaine enhancement in the first offense, first degree, trafficking synthetic drugs and marijuana, drug paraphernalia possession and possession of defaced firearm.
