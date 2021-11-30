Whether your a hunter, a competitive shooter or just an archery enthusiast, the Western Kentucky Archery Association is offering you the opportunity to spend a couple of hours practicing your shot on one of the premier archery ranges in the area, the Western Kentucky Archery Complex.
The 18,000-square-foot indoor range, one of the largest dedicated structures in Kentucky, regularly hosts events for S3DA, the National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) and others. The next three Fridays (Dec. 3, 10 and 17) the facility will be open to the public for a small fee of just $7 per night.
The fee will include use of a lane and a target from 6 to 8 p.m.
Archers may shoot using any compound, recurve or longbow with target arrows. Broadhead arrows and crossbows will not be allowed.
Everyone is welcomed, although archers under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
