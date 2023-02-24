Raleigh Lamar, 21 of Madisonville, the suspect in last Sunday’s shooting death of a Madisonville man, is scheduled to appear in court on March 9 in regards to a probation violation for a felony offense.
At the time of the shooting, Lamar was on probation for a 2020 conviction on charges of fleeing or evading police, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle under the influence. That probation began on March 7, 2022 and was scheduled to last through March 7, 2027.
