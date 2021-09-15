E. Coli detected in the Madisonville water system has resulted in a city-wide boil water advisory for tonight, Wednesday, September 15, and forced Hopkins County Schools to cancel classes on Thursday, September 16 at all facilities located in the city of Madisonville.
The city reported at around 4:00 p.m. that Total Coliform and E. Coli were first detected on Tuesday and a localized advisory was issued at that time. On Wednesday, the advisory was extended to include all of Madisonville.
The city says boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, washing dishes and preparing food. Officials state the issue should be corrected within 24 hours.
Schools affected by the cancelation for tomorrow include:
