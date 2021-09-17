FRANKFORT — Kentucky has paid more than $65 million in rent and utility relief to residents during the pandemic, including more than $51 million since March, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday. Roughly $152 million is still available.
If a tenant is facing eviction, Beshear encourages them to apply for assistance, speak with their landlord, contact a local legal aid agency and ask a judge for additional time while they await their assistance through the fund.
Kentuckians can apply for and receive funds from the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund until Sept. 30, 2022, or until funds run out.
