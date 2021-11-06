The Messenger staff is proud to announce that the popular “Town Crier” segment of the newspaper will be returning next week.
“When the pandemic started and scheduling events started to get difficult, the staff made the decision to stop running it,” said Matt Hughes, editor. “Events would be publicized in the paper for weeks, only to get canceled at the last minute. Then everyone would show up and the place would be empty.”
The Town Crier is dedicated to promoting free and/or charitable events around Madisonville and Hopkins County. These can range from one-time special events to ongoing monthly ones, and can include anything from school SBDM meetings to events at the city park.
Anyone who has a free or charitable event that needs to be publicized can drop notices through the mail slot at the front door of the newspaper, or email the editor at mhughes@the-messenger.com with the subject line “Town Crier.”
Space in the Town Crier is limited, so submitted items could be reduced, trimmed or dropped as needed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.