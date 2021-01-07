The Madisonville North Hopkins girls basketball program will be shutdown for the next 11 days following a confirmed positive COVID-19 test within the program. It was not disclosed if the person who tested positive was a player or a member of the coaching staff.
“After consultation with the local health department, all activities within the girls basketball program have been suspended until Jan. 18,” North Principal Adam Harris said in a written statement to The Messenger. “This includes all practices and games. We hope to reschedule the games as soon as possible.”
Harris said the boys’ basketball program will not suspend activities and will continue practices and games in the coming weeks.
Harris said that the school does not provide testing for players or coaches but screen for symptoms.
“We have a screening process that players and coaches do when they arrive to our facilities,” Harris said. “If they fail that screening or if they show symptoms during practice or a competition, we send them home and they can get tested at their own discretion.”
The pause for the Lady Maroons will affect four scheduled contests, including two 7th District games against Caldwell County on Friday and at Hopkins County Central next Friday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.