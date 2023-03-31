After four competitive rounds that whittled a field of 150 local middle schoolers down to the top nine, the 5th Annual Hopkins County Amazing Shake wrapped up on Thursday afternoon in the library at Browning Springs, and for the first time ever, somebody other than James Madison Middle School claimed the top spot.

The Amazing Shake is a competitive soft skills program designed to teach middle schoolers the skills they need to do things like earning scholarships and successfully completing job interviews. But it all starts with a firm and confident hand shake.

