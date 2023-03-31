After four competitive rounds that whittled a field of 150 local middle schoolers down to the top nine, the 5th Annual Hopkins County Amazing Shake wrapped up on Thursday afternoon in the library at Browning Springs, and for the first time ever, somebody other than James Madison Middle School claimed the top spot.
The Amazing Shake is a competitive soft skills program designed to teach middle schoolers the skills they need to do things like earning scholarships and successfully completing job interviews. But it all starts with a firm and confident hand shake.
Former JMMS six grade teacher Kia Zieba brought The Amazing Shake to Hopkins County after seeing it hosted by another middle school.
“This program is modeled after the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, Georgia,” Zieba, who now runs Class 101, told The Messenger. “The program involves soft skills. At their school (in Atlanta) this is imbedded every day. They have to do this every single day, and at the end they have this huge competition. With our kids, we introduce it, talk about it for a day, then they practice it and we start the competition. We would like to have this imbedded in the school, but that’s another competition for another day.”
Browning Springs joined the competition in 2022, while South Hopkins Middle School took part for the first time this season.
The first round of the event was a meet and greet where students had 90 seconds to introduce themselves to a local businesses leader, starting off with a firm handshake. That was followed up by a think on your feet round and a formal dinner round. Finally the competition wrapped up with a formal job interview.
All three schools placed competitors in the top five, but in their first outing, South Hopkins pulled off an upset by placing students in first, second and tied for third.
The winners were: Reagan Blades of SHMS in first, Josie Walker of SHMS in second, Aleigha Hughes of JMMS and Jasper Lee of SHMS in third and Maria Kerby of BSMS in fifth.
All of the top five will have a chance to show of the skills they learned during the competition and rehearsals during the remainder of the school year. All five students will address the Hopkins County Rotary Club, have lunch with Hopkins County Schools superintendent Amy Smith and appear on WTTL’s Monday with the Mayor during an upcoming broadcast.
As middle schoolers were wrapping the program up, local elementary school students were just starting. For the first time ever, officials at several local schools have redesigned the program to fit with their elementary school curriculum.
“Last year, several Grapevine staff members were fortunate enough to judge the middle school level of the Amazing Shake,” said Kacey Evans, guidance counselor at Grapevine Elementary. “We knew that we wanted to implement the program on an elementary level. The skills that are taught through the Amazing Shake are vital.”
Grapevine, West Broadway, Pride, and Jesse Stuart elementary schools are participated this year in the first ever Hopkins County Elementary Amazing Shake.
“It is our goal to continue the Amazing Shake at the elementary level and continue to grow it for many years to come,” said Evans.
