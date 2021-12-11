The community of Madisonville is coming together more than ever to provide aid, food, water, shelter and anything else imaginable to help all those affected by the horrific tornado that hit Hopkins County, and all surrounding counties, December 10, 2021.
With multiple drop-off and donation centers throughout town the amount of giving and volunteerism will be much needed and appreciated in the upcoming days. Clark's True Value, located at 624 S. Main St., is happy to be one of these drop-off sites. “We have the space and we have the room for drop offs,” said Owner Michelle Clark. “We are not turning anything down. We are requesting anything and everything to help all those who were affected.”
Before even stepping foot in the store, there is a trailer parked out front that keeps filling up every few hours and is then dropped off to The First Methodist Church, which is set up as shelter for the needy. Once you enter the store, the amount of donated items is even more abundant. Most items that have been dropped so far have been toiletries, baby toys and clothing, non-perishable food and canned goods, cases and cases of water, dog food, the list goes on.
“We want to help as much as we can. We didn't really do much other than a post on Facebook, and the people keep coming with bags and goods to donate,” said Owner, Ryan Clark. “We will unload the items right from your car and take them wherever they are needed most.”
Clark's True Value extended their business hours this weekend to accept donations and to help all of those who were affected. Normal business hours will resume next week, but donations will be accepted as long as there is a need. Owners shared that they also want to be able to take goods to Dawson Springs as soon as the roads open and they are able to travel south. On Saturday alone, they estimated a few hundred people coming by to both donate goods and to help unload items out cars.
According to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, this is one of, if not the worst, tornadoes to ever hit the commonwealth. Declaring a state of emergency early Saturday morning, Beshear asked President Biden for federal assistance after the storm ripped through Kentucky causing a "significant loss of life."
“There is so much heart in this community. Everything that we are receiving will stay in the community and will go to whoever needs it, no questions asked.” Michelle Clark.
In addition to Clark's, the new UPS Customer Center at 925 Industrial Road in Madisonville was taking donations on Saturday, as was Grapevine Elementary School. There were also multiple donation sites set up on Saturday in neighboring Webster County. Check back at The Messenger for updates on these and other ways to help as the story continues to develop.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.