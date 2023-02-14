FRANKFORT — A bill that would block local assistance with federal firearms bans — one of several filed by Republicans in the GOP-dominated Kentucky legislature that aim to curb gun control restrictions — sailed out of a state House of Representatives committee Tuesday.

House Bill 153 would prevent local law enforcement, employees of public agencies and local governments from assisting or cooperating with a “federal ban” on firearms, firearms accessories and ammunition. As written, it would also prevent local governments and public agencies from adopting rules or spending public funding or resources to enforce such a federal ban on firearms.

