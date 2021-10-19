Madisonville City Council handled a lengthy agenda last night during a meeting that lasted just short of two hours, with councilman Frank Stevenson serving as mayor pro tem in the absence of Mayor Kevin Cotton.
During the meeting, council members approved a proposal to spend up to $75,000 on the construction of four Pickle Ball courts at the Madisonville City Park, and another $60,000 for painting and concrete block repair at Elmer Kelley Stadium. Both proposals were presented to the council on behalf of the Madisonville Tourism City Council Committee and Tourism Advisory Board
One of the more lengthy items on the agenda was a zoom conference with Michael Grabhorn, an attorney with Louisville-based Grabhorn Law Office PLLC. The attorney explained a proposal to the city that would retain his firm as representative for Madisonville during ongoing litigation against the opioid industry. The firm currently represents 22 cities from across the commonwealth.
Grabhorn explained that the city is under no obligation to hire his firm or any other to act as their representative during the suit. Each city and fiscal court in the state will have until January 2, 2022 to declare whether they will join the law suit or not, regardless of whether they are represented.
He told the council that fees for the firm will be deducted from the final settlement numbers before the money is distributed, meaning that if they do choose to join the suit, they will pay the fees even if they don’t retain his firm. Choosing to hire his firm would, however, give the city ‘a voice’ in the suit.
It is unclear at this point how much the city could gain if the law suit is successful, or how any proceeds from the suit would have to be spent. In a similar suit filed on behalf of the state governments from across the U.S., Kentucky received $460 million of a $26 billion settlement in July of this year. States are required to use those funds to address abatement and mitigation efforts to help get treatment for people who are addicted to opioids, along with other programs to address the crisis. The same would likely hold true for the on-going city and county level suit.
Council members voted to table discussion of the proposed agreement with Grabhorn Law until their next meeting.
In other business, the council heard a presentation from John Ruzic with Retail Strategies, the organization that is working with the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commence to help recruit business investments and retail businesses to the city of Madisonville and the surrounding area, including Hanson.
“Its important to understand that retail has a huge impact on economic development,” he told the court. “Economic development is not just recruiting manufacturing and industry. That is a very important part, but we want to recognize that one in four jobs is in retail. Full time retail workers typically make on average slightly more than the fulltime non-retail worker.”
Ruzic explained to the council that the number of people who shop or spend money on food and entertainment in Madisonville is much higher than either the 19,591 resident population of the city or even the 44,686 person population of the entire county. He estimates that roughly 61,555 people utilize the retail and food service industry in Madisonville on a regular basis.
However, he told the council that for the city, food and beverage sales were also the largest area of “leakage”, with around $40 million dollars annually being spent outside of the county by local residents.
Ruzic mentioned the development of Dunham Sports at Parkway Plaza Mall, which is expected to open in November, as the type of opportunity that Retail Strategies in exploring, adding that they are currently trying to finalize an agreement with an unnamed national furniture center for the large open central space in the Madison Square Shopping Center.
“Retail openings might not happen three months, six months or even a year down the road,” he said. “Its about planting that seed. Its about keeping Madisonville at the top of their list.”
The council also heard a plea from Ron Elliot for the city to consider taking over ownership and upkeep of Teague Cemetery, an African American cemetery located about 200 foot from the 1000 block of West Broadway. Elliot has recently spearheaded local community efforts to clean-up the until recently overgrown property, which houses around 250 graves within a two acre lot. Among them are veterans of the Spanish American War, World War I and World War II.
“They are just forgotten,” Elliot said. “I don’t understand why the city is so resistant to taking over this small cemetery. The impact, financially, would be small.”
Council members did not respond to the request, but said they would take it under advisement.
In a July interview with The Messenger, Mayor Cotton suggested that rather than the city taking over the cemetery, local churches might be a better fit for the project, saying that the city already has three cemeteries that it pays to maintain. He added that while churches in the community often only mow their cemeteries a few times per month, the city often finds itself having to do more.
“When it is under city control, there are different expectations,” he said in July “People expect it to look like a well manicured lawn all the time, and even in the city it is hard to do that because of manpower and the rate that the grass grows. To add an additional cemetery would be tough.”
Contact Matt Hughes at mhughes@the-messenger.com
