UPCOMING

• The Historical Society of Hopkins County meeting at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13 will be a field trip to the Nortonville Museum, located in the old Nortonville School. The museum has agreed to open their doors to allow the Historical Society. Before the meeting at 5 p.m. everyone interested in visiting Nortonville Museum can meet at Country Cupboard on McCoy Avenue for dinner. Each person will have to pay for their own meal. Any one interested in going to Country Cupboard and then on the road trip to Nortonville, call Danny Byrum at 270-821-3986 at the historical society and let him know. If you would like to skip the meal and just meet at the museum, be there by 6:15 p.m. For more information call the historical society. Masks are optional, so wear a mask if you feel more comfortable.

• The Grapevine Family Resource Center Advisory Council will meet Thursday, Sept. 22.

ONGOING

• The West Hopkins SDBM Council meets on the 4th Monday of each month at 3:00 PM at the school.

• The United Way of the Coalfield raises monies for non-profit agencies in Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties. The fourteen partner agencies support individuals through education, health, and financial stability. Donations can be made by going online to Unitedwayofthecoalfield.org or by mailing a check to the United Way, PO Box 366, Madisonville, KY 42431. Together we can make a change!

• Innovate + Caffeinate Entrepreneur Meetup is held at 7:30AM the first Wednesday of every month at Kentucky Innovation Station (38 W. Arch St., Madisonville, KY) Entrepreneurs, Small Business Owners and Community Members are invited to attend.

• Hopkins County Local History Classes will be held the first Monday of each month at the Hopkins County Regional Senior Activity Center located at 200 N. Main St. Classes will last from 10-11 a.m. with Spencer and Linda Brewer.

• The Madisonville City Council meets on the first and third Monday night of each month, at 4:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers. If the regular meeting falls on a legal holiday, the meeting will take place on the next day at the same time.

• The Madisonville Lions Club meets every Wednesday at noon at the Lions Club building located at 505 Hospital Road.

• The Rotary Club of Madisonville meets every Wednesday at 12 p.m. at the Country Cupboard restaurant at 581 McCoy Ave.

• The Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club meets every Friday at 12 p.m. at the Methodist Church in Downtown Madisonville located at 200 E. Center St.

• The Historical Society of Hopkins County meets every second Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Hopkins County Fiscal Court Building.

Everyone is welcome. Anyone attending should enter through the Northside door.

To submit items to The Messenger for publication, email us at mhughes@the-messenger.com. Town Crier notices are for nonprofit and community oriented events only. Due to spacing, items submitted may be edited as needed.