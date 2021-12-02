More than three years after the city of Madisonville began addressing safety and health concerns with the Red Cardinal Inn on Hanson Road, demolition of the hotel is slated to begin on Monday.
In-mid 2019, the Madisonville Fire Department sent a list of repairs that needed to be completed to hotel management. Although management said at the time that the problems were addressed and repaired, that started a chain of events that led to the building eventually being condemned in the summer of 2020. As many as 20 long term tenants of the hotel were forced to relocate due to that closure.
Since then the structure has remained mostly vacant, with the city of Madisonville eventually taking ownership of the property.
Madisonville building inspector Frank Wallace said that crews from the city will be handling demolition of the structure. He said that while the city had wanted to get the work done sooner, a number of things had caused delays in the process.
“We had to wait to get the power and gas services removed,” he said. “We also wanted to wait until work was completed at US-41A. The last thing we wanted was to have dump trucks lined up in all of that road work.”
Work is not expected to impact traffic in the area.
Demolition of the structure is expected to take anywhere from two weeks to a month. During that time the Madisonville Police Department will be adding extra patrols in the area to keep people out of the building.
“We’ve already had to run people off,” Wallace said. “They were breaking out windows and ripping paneling off the walls.”
Once the demolition work is completed, he said that the property will be sold on the courthouse steps by the Master Commissioner.
