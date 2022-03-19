Hopkins County residents could potentially look to see unemployment rates fall in 2022 as a number of new jobs are expected to arrive in the county by year’s end. That will be good news for the county, which currently has unemployment rates above both the state and regional averages.

According to numbers released this week by the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, in January, unemployment in Hopkins County fell by roughly 0.2% from here it was during January of 2021.

With a total labor force of 18,109, roughly 5.1% of Hopkins County residents, or 919 individuals, were listed as officially unemployed in the first month of the year. One year ago that number was just slightly higher at 5.3%.

That number is a sharp increase from December, when only 3.9% of the workforce was unemployed, but with seasonal job opportunities, unemployment during the holiday season is always slightly lower.

Hopkins County is fairing a little worse than both the state-wide unemployment percent of 4.5, and in the Pennyrile Area Development District, where the average is 5.0. In PADD, Christian County (5.2) Livingston (6.1) and Muhlenberg (6.4) counties all have higher unemployment percentages.

Currently Hopkins County is looking towards an addition of at least 400 to 500 new “good paying” industrial jobs by the end of the year, according to Ray Hagerman, President and CEO of the Madisonville Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation.

“Right now we have something in the works that is looking really positive for Dawson Springs,” Hagerman said. “Prior to the tornado, we were in serious negotiations with a company that was interested in the spec building there.”

Like three quarters of Dawson Springs, the spec building was completely destroyed by the EF-4 tornado that hit the community on Dec. 10. While that could easily have been a deal breaker, Hagerman thinks that it could actually work out in the community’s favor.

“Now that they have a completely clean slate at that location, they are looking to build back twice as big and hire twice as many employees,” he said.

Hagerman said there was another currently unnamed company looking to invest around $50 million this year to open a location that will employ 65 to 70 new employees. That development could add another 200 jobs the following year.