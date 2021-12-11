There will be a special guest in attendance before the Central Storm Boys Basketball team take on North Hopkins High, Tuesday, December 14, 2021.
This festive fundraiser, hosted by the Booster Club will be available for everyone who purchases a ticket to the game. Santa Claus will be in attendance, from 5:00-7:00 p.m., to meet the children, and for a five dollar fee you can get your photo taken with him, compliments of Blitz Photography.
All proceeds will go directly to the players accounts which help cover travel expenses and player gear. The rivalry between Storm and North always packs the gym, so be sure to get there early.
