“Cookin’ for Kids” is back this year thanks to the Hopkins County Family YMCA and the Madisonville Rotary Club.

The fundraiser is to benefit programs for the youth through the YMCA and Rotary.

This year’s event will be held at the Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville and will feature celebrity chefs of Hopkins County, many of whom you may recognize from their involvement in the community.

Chefs will whip up their favorite dishes, and attendees will have an opportunity to sample them and tip the chefs as a way to vote for the best bites. The chef who earns the most in tips will be ceremoniously awarded the coveted “Golden Spatula.”

In addition to taste-testing, the evening will feature games and entertainment for all in attendance.

All proceeds collected will benefit charitable causes through the Madisonville Rotary Club and the Hopkins County Family YMCA, both of which are actively committed to improving the lives of children and families in our community.

Kelly Forbes, chief operating officer for the YMCA, shared that the event organizers will provide each chef a donation link, so they can share it amongst their circle to raise money ahead of the event.

“Many chefs leverage their social media, peer groups, and workplace traffic to reach their goals,” said Forbes.

Chefs will also receive tips in physical tip jars the evening of the event, and guests who want to use credit or debit cards to tip may continue to use the donation link.

“Tips are considered donations and are tax-deductible; a receipt of donation can be provided to anyone who makes a contribution,” Forbes said.

The doors open at 6 p.m., with the event starting promptly at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Tickets are $45 each, and organizers anticipate selling out.

For more information or to purchase your tickets, email chad.hart@hopcoymca.com or call the YMCA at 270-821-9622.