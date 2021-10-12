Local attorney J. Keith Cartwright has been named the 2021 winner of the annual Judge Edward H. Johnstone award, given to members of the legal community serving the First Supreme Court District of Western Kentucky. He is only the fifth recipient of this award.
“Keith was selected for the award because of his embodiment of the mission of the Bar Foundation with his spirit of service to the community and his dedication to the legal profession,” the Kentucky Bar Foundation (KBF) said is a press release.
Cartwright, a 1976 graduate of Providence High School, is a partner at the law firm of Frymire, Evans, Peyton, Teague and Cartwright, PLLC of Madisonville, where he has worked for the last 38 years. He currently serves as the board attorney for the Hopkins County Board of Education and is on the board of directors for First United Bank and Trust Company. He previously served as the board attorney for the Providence Independent School District Board of Education.
He and his wife, Rene’, are longtime active members of the First United Methodist Church of Madisonville.
Cartwright will be honored at a ceremony hosted by the KFB on Tuesday, November 30 in Paducah. Those wishing to attend the event can purchase tickets by contacting johnstoneaward2021.eventbrite.com.
