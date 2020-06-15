The Dawson Springs man accused of the attempted murder of a Christian County sheriff’s deputy appeared in a Hopkinsville courtroom Monday afternoon via Zoom for a preliminary hearing in which the judge found probable cause to send the case to the grand jury.
A preliminary hearing allows the judge to hear some of the evidence and testimonies of witnesses gathered in the case to determine if there is probable cause to send the case to the grand jury for the accused to be indicted.
From the Christian County jail, Bradley W. Dunning, 32, appeared in court via Zoom while his assigned attorney, Rick Sanborn, was present in District Court Judge Foster Cotthoff’s courtroom.
Dunning was arraigned for his alleged involvement in a Monday, June 8 incident. He entered a not guilty plea that day to three charges of attempted murder of a police officer, burglary (third degree), receiving stolen property and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
On Monday, Chief Assistant County Attorney Maureen Leemy called CCSO Sgt. Brandon Myers to testify on what occurred during the incident.
Myers explained to the court that while driving on the Eagle Way Bypass at around 10 p.m. on June 6, he observed tail lights at the edge of a cornfield just off the bypass and next to the Pennyrile Parkway exit ramp. He said he stopped to investigate and potentially render aid if it were a vehicle accident.
Myers found Dunning on an ATV that appeared to be stuck in a fence and began talking with Dunning.
During that time, Myers said he found out through the Hopkinsville-Christian County Emergency Communications Center that Dunning had an active warrant for his arrest. Myers then said he felt the situation to be suspicious.
“I found the situation to be suspicious to be that late at night for somebody to be riding an ATV through a corn field,” Myers said.
Myers said he then noticed the ATV had no license plate but did have several big white numbers on the side, which is consistent with government-owned vehicles like ATVs.
Myers said he knelt down behind the ATV to read the VIN numbers to ECC to determine if it was stolen while Dunning was laying on top of it horizontally.
Just after finishing reading off the numbers, Myers said he heard three clicks and looked up to see a revolver barrel pointed in his face. According to initial reports, Dunning’s revolver malfunctioned and did not fire.
Myers stood up and began drawing his weapon. At that time, he said Dunning threw the revolver down and gave up to be detained. Dunning was then arrested.
Once detained, Myers said Dunning had admitted to stealing the ATV from Tie Breaker Park and had left a pickup truck stolen out of Princeton parked in the area.
Following Myers telling his account of what happened in the incident, Leemy and Sanborn both asked Myers if he had body camera footage or dash camera footage.
Myers shared that he did not have a body camera and his dash camera was not turned on, but if it were it would not have been in the direction of the arrest.
During Sanborn’s questioning of Myers, he asked Myers if he had known about Dunning’s active warrants at the time that he had knelt down to run the vehicle’s VIN numbers and if Dunning had made any threats or showed signs that the situation may escalate.
Myers shared that he did know about the warrant and at the time, he did not feel threatened by Dunning.
“Up until me kneeling down to read the VIN, I did not feel threatened by Mr. Dunning at all,” Myers said.
In Myers’ arrest report, he indicated that Dunning at the time was complaining of injuries from the accident.
Sanborn asked Myers if he had seen any injuries on Dunning while speaking to him that night.
Myers explained that the only injury he could observe was a small red spot on the top of his head.
Sanborn also asked if at any time Dunning had made any statements referencing that Dunning had an intent to try and kill him, to which Myers said he did not recall any such remarks.
Following the cross examination of Myers by Sanborn, Cotthoff shared with the court that he had found probable cause to send Dunning’s case to the grand jury for consideration of indicting him on his charges.
“The court, having heard the evidence, will find probable cause to send this matter to the grand jury for the indictment,” Cotthoff said to the court.
Cotthoff said Dunning’s bond would stay the same at $500,000.
Cotthoff added that Dunning would be receiving an additional warrant for breaking into the Tie Breaker Park building and stealing the ATV and would be arraigned on those additional charges promptly after he receives the warrant.
