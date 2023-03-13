180817_1DB005_Primary_Logo®_RGB
John Colon

Although things around The Messenger’s former office on South Main still look relatively the same as they have since the newspaper vacated the location in September, behind the scenes work is progressing to bring Dunkin Donuts to town. The restaurant is now on schedule to open by the winter of this year.

“If you’ve been by there on South Main...you can see some new stripes on the ground where they are doing utility markings and engineers are doing surveys,” Madisonville City Building Official Frank Wallace reported on WTTL’s Monday Morning with the Mayor this week.

