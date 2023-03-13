Although things around The Messenger’s former office on South Main still look relatively the same as they have since the newspaper vacated the location in September, behind the scenes work is progressing to bring Dunkin Donuts to town. The restaurant is now on schedule to open by the winter of this year.
“If you’ve been by there on South Main...you can see some new stripes on the ground where they are doing utility markings and engineers are doing surveys,” Madisonville City Building Official Frank Wallace reported on WTTL’s Monday Morning with the Mayor this week.
Wallace said the city has fielded a lot of request from former employees of The Messenger who would like to be present when the building, built in 1964, is demolished. The date for that has not yet been set.
Once the old building is gone, the company will still have some work to do before they can begin construction on the new building, including some site elevation leveling and installing all new utility service to the property.
“The new building will be similar to the newer Dunkin’ Donuts you’ve seen around,” Wallace told WTTL. “They will have a drive through, which the city council and administration worked diligently to get approved for this area.”
The finished location will have a new parking lot, with exits onto West Broadway and South Main (with right turn exit only).
The new Dunkin’ location will be a franchise store, owned by Brock Organization, LLC of Bowling Green. That company currently runs two locations, one in Bowling Green and one in Glasgow, which opened this winter.
The Brock Organization had originally planned to begin work on the site in either November or December, following the completion and opening of their Glasgow store. That location, however, suffered a few delays that pushed their opening back. They officially opened for business on Nov. 17, but had to temporarily close just a day later.
“We need to make our family a little bit larger than anticipated which is what we will be doing over this next week,” the company wrote on Facebook. “A lot of work goes into getting everyone trained properly! This means we are hiring so anyone you know interested please have them reach out!”
The Glasgow Dunkin’ reopened on Nov. 26. Now it looks as if the company will be focusing on getting their Madisonville location off the ground.
