The Hopkins County Health Department has released the following scored from health inspection during the month of March.

Domino’s Pizza — 96

No certified food production manger, no soap at hand sink by prep table, food stored on walk-in cooler floor and hand towels needed at all sinks

Papa John’s — 95

Scoop handle touching food product, pizza boxes stored on floor, soiled wiping clothes stored on counter and no certified food protection manager.

Earlington Elementary — 100

Grapevine Elementary — 100

Hanson Elementary — 100

Sureway — 99

Hand sink in kitchen out of order

Southside Elementary — 100

Jesse Stuart Elementary — 100

Dawson Springs Schools — 100

Bad Ash BBQ — 99

Wet mop stored on floor

Ideal Market (White Plains) — 99

Cup and lids stored on floor

Browning Springs Middle School — 100

James Madison Middle School — 100

Regional Senior Citizens Center — 100

Hardee’s — 100

Tradewater Point — 98

Scoop handle touching food product and employees personal items not stored in designated area

HCCHS — 100

Salvation Army — 99

Hand towels needed at hand sink in kitchen

MNHHS — 100

Grace Baptist School — 100

Christ the King School — 100

Subway (South Main) — 99

Light cover missing in walk-in cooler and freezer

Subway (Madison Square) — 100

South Hopkins Middle School — 100