The Hopkins County Health Department has released the following scored from health inspection during the month of March.
Domino’s Pizza — 96
No certified food production manger, no soap at hand sink by prep table, food stored on walk-in cooler floor and hand towels needed at all sinks
Papa John’s — 95
Scoop handle touching food product, pizza boxes stored on floor, soiled wiping clothes stored on counter and no certified food protection manager.
Earlington Elementary — 100
Grapevine Elementary — 100
Hanson Elementary — 100
Sureway — 99
Hand sink in kitchen out of order
Southside Elementary — 100
Jesse Stuart Elementary — 100
Dawson Springs Schools — 100
Bad Ash BBQ — 99
Wet mop stored on floor
Ideal Market (White Plains) — 99
Cup and lids stored on floor
Browning Springs Middle School — 100
James Madison Middle School — 100
Regional Senior Citizens Center — 100
Hardee’s — 100
Tradewater Point — 98
Scoop handle touching food product and employees personal items not stored in designated area
HCCHS — 100
Salvation Army — 99
Hand towels needed at hand sink in kitchen
MNHHS — 100
Grace Baptist School — 100
Christ the King School — 100
Subway (South Main) — 99
Light cover missing in walk-in cooler and freezer
Subway (Madison Square) — 100
South Hopkins Middle School — 100
