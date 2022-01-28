TODAY

• Toyota will be hosting a mobile hiring event tomorrow from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at The Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville.

• Warrior Coal will hold a job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 57 JE Ellis Road in Nebo. They are seeking roof bolter operators, roof bolter trainees, underground mechanics and continuous miner operators.

• There will be a Winter Trekking Hike at Mahr Park on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 1-3 p.m., giving visitors a chance to enjoy the beauty of the park. Closed-toe shoes and appropriate winter gear are recommended.

ONGOING

• Hopkins County Local History Classes will be held the first Monday of each month at the Hopkins County Regional Senior Activity Center located at 200 N. Main St. Classes will last from 10:00 to 11 a.m. with Spencer and Linda Brewer.

• The Madisonville City Council meets on the first and third Monday night of each month, at 4:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers.

If the regular meeting falls on a legal holiday, the meeting will take place on the next day at the same time.

To submit items to The Messenger for publication, email us a mhughes @the-messenger.com.

Town Crier notices are for non-profit and community oriented events only. Due to spacing, items submitted may be edited as needed.