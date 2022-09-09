UPCOMING

• Hopkins County Genealogical Society will host a special event Tuesday, September 13th at 7 p.m. at the Government Center located at 56 N. Main Street. A special program will be presented by Bob Jorlin about the LST 325 that is ported in Evansville, IN. Bob Jorlin was made Captain of the LST 325 by the crew in September 2000 in Crete, Greece. He and a crew of 28 men, average age 72 sailed her from Crete, Greece to Mobile Alabama for restoration of the ship, prior to being ported in Evansville.

• The Hopkins County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 10:30 am on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at Brother’s BBQ. Kristopher Izzi representing the Alzheimer’s Association will be the speaker.

• The United Way of the Coalfield is kicking off its 2022 — 2023 campaign with their annual Caddyshack Golf Scramble Fri. Sept. 16 th at Lakeshore Country Club. (Rain date Sept. 30 th .) Tee-off is 12 noon, with registration and lunch from 11 am — 12 pm. Teams are $300, Hole sponsors $250. Winning team receives $400. There will be prizes, free lunch, free golf cart rental, snacks, and beverages, two free mulligans. Call 270-821-3170 to register or sponsor.

• The White Plains Senior Citizens dinner will be Sept. 19 at 11:45 a.m. at the White Plains Community Center. There will be a presentation from the Pennyrile Dulcimer Players. Menu will include pork loins and BBQ, bread and drinks. Guests are asked to bring vegetables, salads and deserts.

• The Madisonville North Hopkins High School Class of 1970 will host their 50+2 reunion on Saturday, October 1, at The Crowded House. Contact Gale Travis at 270-339-1963 for more information. Organizers are also seeking to locate a number of members of the class.

ONGOING

• The West Hopkins SDBM Council meets on the 4th Monday of each month at 3:00 PM at the school.

• The United Way of the Coalfield raises monies for non-profit agencies in Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties. The fourteen partner agencies support individuals through education, health, and financial stability. Donations can be made by going online to Unitedwayofthecoalfield.org or by mailing a check to the United Way, PO Box 366, Madisonville, KY 42431. Together we can make a change!

• Innovate + Caffeinate Entrepreneur Meetup is held at 7:30AM the first Wednesday of every month at Kentucky Innovation Station (38 W. Arch St., Madisonville, KY) Entrepreneurs, Small Business Owners and Community Members are invited to attend.

• Hopkins County Local History Classes will be held the first Monday of each month at the Hopkins County Regional Senior Activity Center located at 200 N. Main St. Classes will last from 10-11 a.m. with Spencer and Linda Brewer. The class scheduled for Sept. 5th has been canceled as that day is Labor Day. The next scheduled meeting will be on Oct. 3rd about Ky. Ghosts.

• The Madisonville City Council meets on the first and third Monday night of each month, at 4:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers. If the regular meeting falls on a legal holiday, the meeting will take place on the next day at the same time.

• The Madisonville Lions Club meets every Wednesday at noon at the Lions Club building located at 505 Hospital Road.

• The Rotary Club of Madisonville meets every Wednesday at 12 p.m. at the Country Cupboard restaurant at 581 McCoy Ave.

• The Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club meets every Friday at 12 p.m. at the Methodist Church in Downtown Madisonville located at 200 E. Center St.

• The Historical Society of Hopkins County meets every second Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Hopkins County Fiscal Court Building.

Everyone is welcome. Anyone attending should enter through the Northside door.

