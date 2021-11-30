After several years worth of traffic delays and detours, the end of traffic delays at the intersection of US-41A and Main Street in Madisonville are nearing an end.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported on Monday the current phase of the US-41A project will conclude by the end of the week.
Along with that announcement, KYTC also released a new map that highlights the new lane assignments for the intersection, which will change traffic in the area for motorists who are used to the way things have worked there for many years.
For east and west bound motorists along US-41A, both lanes of traffic will now continue through the intersection rather than being reduced down to one lane. That means that northbound vehicles on North Main Street merging east onto US-41A/Island Ford Road will now be required to yield to oncoming traffic.
• Both of the northbound lanes of North Main Street will proceed straight through the intersection, but only one of the southbound lanes will continue through the light.
• There will now be two turning lanes on both the north and southbound side of North Main Street
• There will be two turning lanes on the eastbound side of US-41A for motorists turning north onto North Main, but only one on the westbound lane turning south onto North Main.
The completion of the intersection brings an end to Phase One of a paving project that began in 2018. Ultimately the project will widen the road from North Main to Industrial Road, just past the GE Aviation plant. A start date for the next phase of construction has yet to be announced.
Work has already been completed near the intersection of US-41A and Lake Peewee Road to move gas lines in order to allow for the road to be widened at that point.
