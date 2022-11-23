The Hopkins County Family YMCA is hosting their annual fitness challenge as a way to help keep participants motivated and accountable during the holidays, which is often times the most difficult to stick to a routine, especially when it comes to working out.

On average 88% of Americans gain weight during the holiday season. Beginning the week of Thanksgiving, participants will set a goal to engage in physical activity at least four times each week, for a minimum of 30 minutes at a time, through New Years Day.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.