The Hopkins County Family YMCA is hosting their annual fitness challenge as a way to help keep participants motivated and accountable during the holidays, which is often times the most difficult to stick to a routine, especially when it comes to working out.
On average 88% of Americans gain weight during the holiday season. Beginning the week of Thanksgiving, participants will set a goal to engage in physical activity at least four times each week, for a minimum of 30 minutes at a time, through New Years Day.
“We are excited to help members of our community get excited about working out and making their physical health a priority,” Angela Carter, Director of Community Health for the YMCA said.
While the holidays are a wonderful time of year, the busyness tends to disrupt routines. When that happens, exercise can get pushed to the back burner which ultimately can lead to more stress.
“Dashing All the Weigh is for Y members and community members who want to finish the year strong, or maybe for someone who wants to get a head start on their New Years resolutions. Physical activity is so important not only for our physical health, but mental health as well. This challenge is just one way to keep individuals motivated to move during the holidays.”
Here is how the challenge will work:
All participants who complete at least four workouts each week over the course of the six week challenge will receive a free long sleeve t-shirt. The challenge
