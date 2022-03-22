UPCOMING

• The next meeting of the Pennyrile Chapter of Kentucky Public Retirees (KPR) will be March 24 at 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Country Cupboard.

• Hopkins County Genealogical Society and the Historical Society of Hopkins County will host a ”Donut Saturday”, March 26th, at the Government Center, 56 N. Main St., at 10:00 am. Steve E. Asher, author, will present the program on his book “More Curious Counties From Kentucky”. (www.steveeasher.com) Everyone is welcome. Please use the north entrance.

• Hopkins County Genealogical Society will meet on March 29th, Tuesday, at the Government Center, 56 N. Main St., at 7:00 pm. Keith Pruitt, author from Nashville who previously spoke about the Kennedy Assassination will present the program “Finding Our Roots and The Welcome Surprises”. Everyone is welcome. Please use the north entrance.

• The Madisonville Sports Hall of Fame committee will be accepting nominations for the 2022 Hall of Fame class from now through April 19th. In order to be eligible for nomination players should have graduated in good standing from Madisonville HS, Madisonville-North Hopkins HS or Rosenwald HS at least ten years ago and have received All-Region, All-State, All-American, or other distinguished honors in their sport while competing on the high school level. Coaches should have coached at one of these schools, have attained a winning record and no longer be active in the sport for which they are being nominated. Mail nominations to: Brock Shoulders, 4515 Hanson Rd, Madisonville, KY 42431

• Madisonville Community College will be hosting a Vendor Showcase at the Madisonville City Park on Sat. April 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring retail vendors, crafts and food trucks.

ONGOING

• Hopkins County Local History Classes will be held the first Monday of each month at the Hopkins County Regional Senior Activity Center located at 200 N. Main St. Classes will last from 10 to 11 a.m. with Spencer and Linda Brewer.

• The Madisonville City Council meets on the first and third Monday night of each month, at 4:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers. If the regular meeting falls on a legal holiday, the meeting will take place on the next day at the same time.

To submit items to The Messenger for publication, email us a mhughes@the-messenger.com. Town Crier notices are for non-profit and community oriented events only. Due to spacing, items submitted may be edited as needed.