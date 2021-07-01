The claims filed against an Owensboro physician and co-founder of Bluegrass BioExtracts by a group of farmers who contracted to provide hemp to the company have been dismissed.
The claims against Dr. Gerald Edds were dismissed with prejudice, meaning the claims cannot be revived against him in the future. While the lawsuit the farmers filed against the company that purchased Bluegrass BioExtracts will continue, Edds has been released from the suit.
Eleven farmers, who had contracted with Bluegrass BioExtracts for the company to purchase their hemp, sued, claiming breach of contract, fraud and negligent misrepresentation.
Edds and a partner sold the company to Reno, Nevada-based Limited Liability Company DTEC Ventures. In January 2020, the partners sued DTEC Ventures, saying DTEC hadn’t made any payments to purchase the business. That lawsuit against DTEC ended when the partners obtained an agreed judgment.
The farmers claimed in their suit that Bluegrass BioExtracts did not purchase the hemp the farmers had contracted to sell to the company and that Bluegrass BioExtracts did not have the promised ability to produce THC-free products.
A motion filed by Edds for summary judgment says, based on the deposition of one of the farmers involved in the suit, documents and answers to questions, the farmer could not identify any false statements Edds had made before or after signing a contract with Bluegrass BioExtracts.
Further, the farmers had no way of knowing whether Bluegrass BioExtracts could produce THC-free products or not. The motion for summary judgment says Bluegrass BioExtracts, “spent substantial money, time and effort” on its systems, “built a first-class system to process hemp, and always had the ability to create THC-free products,” the motion for summary judgment says.
“The hemp growers’ had alleged that Dr. Edds had made false representations to the growers that his former company, Bluegrass BioExtracts, had the ability to produce THC-free products,” Edds’ attorney, April Wimberg, said in a written statement Tuesday. “However, as was shown through discovery, the hemp growers had no information to support their allegations against Dr. Edds.”
In his motion for summary judgment, Edds listed “undisputed evidence that Dr. Edds, along with his other co-owners, had invested millions of dollars of in Bluegrass BioExtracts in technology that would have allowed the company to produce THC-free products,” Wimberg said.
Also, Edds agreed to dismiss with prejudice a countersuit he brought against one of the hemp growers, Jonathan Fuller, over statements Fuller made in the media.
“Dr. Edds also agreed to dismiss his claims against the growers for bringing this unfounded lawsuit, which included his counterclaim against Jonathan Fuller for falsely stating Dr. Edds had tampered with test results at Bluegrass BioExtracts.” Wimberg wrote. “Dr. Edds remains disappointed that he was falsely accused of the claims asserted in the class action; however, Dr. Edds is relieved that he is now able to put this litigation behind him.”
No court dates in the farmers’ suit against DTEC are currently listed on the Daviess Circuit Court docket.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
