The Kentucky Public Pension Authority (KPPA) is a major source of income for retired state and county employees living in Hopkins County, generating some $20,488,445 in retirement benefits and salaries. But according to numbers recently released by the KPPA, Fiscal Year 2022 wasn’t particularly a good one for the funds, which reported an average investment return of negative 5.7% during that period.
KPPA oversees the County Employees Retirement System (CERS), Kentucky Employees Retirement System (KERS) and the State Police Retirement System (SPRS), which provides pensions and retirement those who work for local cities, local police departments, county governments and the state.
During the most recent fiscal year, those funds averaged a return on their investment of negative 5.7%. That is a considerable drop from FY2021 where those numbers averaged a 25.06% increase.
Despite the large swing to the negative in returns, KPPA Executive Director David L. Eager is not concerned.
“Year-to-year fluctuations in investment returns highlights the benefits of having reasonable and conservative long-term assumed rates of return, and smoothing excess annual gains and losses over five-year periods,” he said. “The highs are often balanced out by lows, and smoothing spreads out the effects of large year-to-year run-ups and declines.”
The largest loss was for the KERS- Non-Hazardous fund, which saw a negative 6.2% return, followed by the CERS — Non-Hazardous fund which loss about 5.4%. Those funds saw returns of positive 25.2% and 24.8% one year earlier.
Kentucky law classified a ‘hazardous’ job as any career that involves active law enforcement, fire fighting, jail or prison employees, medical response and transport jobs and any other position that requires danger, peril or a high degree of physical conditioning. The Non-Hazardous classification would cover all other jobs.
The $20.5 million in pension benefits that come to Hopkins County is paid out to 1,308 retired workers who call the county home.
In all, the three KPPA funds account for $2.3 billion in annual payments to 122,161 retired employees. Abut 92.95% of those still reside in Kentucky.
The Kentucky Teachers Retirement System (KTRS), which is operated separately from the KPPA, also saw a drop in 2022, with the net investment income being a negative $2.73 billion in 2022 versus a positive $6.02 billion in 2021. The loss was blamed on unfavorable market conditions.
