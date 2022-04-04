Around 150 local middle school students started “The Amazing Shake” last month, and now just a few are left standing. The remaining students will get their chance to go for the win next week.
The third round of The Amazing Shake wrapped up just in time for local students to go on Spring Break. James Madison Middle School’s Olivia Kirkland was announced as the winner of the “Think On Your Feet Round” on Friday.
During the most recent round, students were given a scenario to prepare for, only to have things go completely off the rails when they entered the room to make their presentation. That changed forced them to “think on their feet” and come up with a pitch that handled the unexpected circumstances.
Students advancing to the next round are: Olivia Kirkland, Macy Wright, Olivia Phaup, Molly Spencer, Madaysn Bennett, Gauge Clark, Anna Sampson, Allie Thomison, Presley Gipson, Duncan Eveland and Taylor Barber.
In its fourth year, The Amazing Shake is a competitive program that seeks to teach students the soft skills needed to interview for a job. Students learned about having a firm handshake, maintaining eye contact, having good posture and being able to lead a conversation.
“This program is modeled after the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, Georgia,” said organizer Kia Zieba, a sixth grade teacher at JMMS. “The program involves soft skills. At their school (in Atlanta) this is imbedded every day. They have to do this every single day, and at the end they have this huge competition. With our kids, we introduce it, talk about it for a day, then they practice it and we start the competition. We would like to have this imbedded in the school, but that’s another competition for another day.”
For the first time, in 2022 organizers have expanded the program to include students from Browning Springs Middle School. Next school year they hope to launch an elementary school version of the program as the next step in taking the program county-wide.
“I am so thankful that when I asked to do this at Browning Springs, the community showed up,” said Zack Evans, FRYSC coordinator at BSMS told community members who volunteered to act as judges in the competition. “Our students lack a lot of these necessary skills for the work force. We want to work in collaboration with (our business community) to build these schools so when they graduate, they’re prepared for the jobs you have available.”
