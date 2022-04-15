A Madisonville man was behind bars on Friday after leading Madisonville Police on a foot chase through a neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.
According to a release from MPD, officers were outside of the residence of Micah C. Love, 20 of Madisonville, on Thursday, waiting to serve an active warrant for his arrest. Love was wanted on probation violations for a felony offense.
At approximately 4:16 p.m., officers observed Love getting into a Blue Dot taxi. The followed the vehicle onto West Noel Avenue, where officers initiated a traffic stop. The taxi pulled over near Sharkey’s Westside, at which point police say that Love fled the vehicle.
According to police, the suspect was ordered to stop, but instead fled across the street, nearly causing an accident. Officers then chased him from West Noel across Wilman Drive through a residential neighborhood before Love managed to escape into a wooded area.
Backup arrived and MPD canvased the area, finally locating Love hiding in a small shed. He surrendered without further incident and was transported to the Hopkins County Jail.
