Just days after completing Phase One of the U.S. 41A project in Madisonville, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to begin the next phase of construction on Monday.
KYTC said in a press release on Wednesday that on Monday, Dec. 6, crews will begin clearing roadside vegetation in preparation for improvements to U.S. 41A from Industrial Drive to Yorkwood Place, a distance of 3.30 miles.
Scotty’s Contracting and Stone submitted the low bid for the project at $16,655,575.
Flaggers will be on-site for traffic control. Motorists should remain aware of lane or road closures throughout this project. Anticipate reduced speeds and drive accordingly. Seek alternate routes when feasible.
The next phase of construction will include grade, drain and surfacing work, as well as the replacement of an existing railroad bridge. This work will dovetail into the previous section, widening the existing roadway to five lanes, with the same configuration.
This phase is scheduled to last until the fall of 2025.
