The National Weather Service in Paducah, has predicted a high probability of freezing weather moving into the region as early as tomorrow morning and sticking around through at least Saturday. Anyone with weather sensitive outdoor plants or crops is urged to take steps immediately to prevent the coming freeze from causing damage.
“If you have plants or agricultural crops sensitive to near freezing or sub-freezing temperatures, now is the time to make preparations to protect them from the cold later this week,” NWS recommended.
Though daytime temperatures are supposed to reach around 50 each day, nighttime temperatures could drop below freezing as early as tonight.
“It appears that these cold temperatures will likely impact the area as early as Wednesday morning, along the Interstate 64 corridor across southern Illinois and southwest Indiana,” NWS said “Freezing and sub-freezing low temperatures are expected to work further south Thursday morning, then area-wide both Friday and Saturday mornings.”
The coldest temperatures are expected to be on Friday morning. This cold front will likely result in the lowest temperatures reported in the area since April.
