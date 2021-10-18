COVINGTON — A former Kentucky coroner has been indicted on federal charges of distributing oxycodone and oxycontin.
A federal grand jury returned the charges against David W. Suetholz, 73, on Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. Suetholz was the elected county coroner in Kenton County until June 30.
Suetholz, a medical doctor, allegedly distributed opioids to three patients ten times between September 2018 and February 2020, according to court records.
If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each count.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.