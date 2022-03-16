Last week, the deal to bring Bell Bank Home Mortgage to town was apparently dead.

This week, it’s risen and moving forward.

A news release Monday morning said, “Despite last week’s termination of an initial lease agreement for a downtown Owensboro location, Bell Bank is still moving forward with plans to open a mortgage servicing center in the Owensboro area.”

The Fargo, North Dakota, bank had planned to move its mortgage operations onto the third, fourth and fifth floors of the Alorica Building at 234 Frederica St. over the next five years.

The company had planned on occupying the building this summer.

But Alorica, which has had its employees working from home since 2020, objected to terminating its lease with Matt Hayden’s Owensboro Downtown LLC, which owns the Alorica Building.

And a federal judge declined to rule on Hayden’s motion for immediate relief.

At the time, Owensboro Downtown LLC said, it “had no choice but to terminate the Bell Bank lease.”

Monday, Bob Smiley, Bell’s senior vice president/mortgage servicing director, said, “While we are disappointed in the outcome for our lease agreement, we are committed to the Owensboro market. We plan to search for another solution in the Owensboro area that would meet projected space and staffing needs for our new mortgage servicing center.”

Ed Ray, chief operating officer for Hayden’s companies, said, “Bell Bank is a fantastic organization and we truly hope that they continue to consider Owensboro for their expansion.”

“It’s been a drama,” Smiley said. “It came as such a surprise. But we’ve talked with the city, the Economic Development Corp. and Gulfstream (Commercial Services, another Hayden company) and we’re looking at all of our options — even short-term options.”

Mayor Tom Watson said, “We are very hopeful that an agreement can be reached so we can have Bell Bank as a new corporate citizen downtown. They will be a valuable asset for new economic development downtown.”

Bell Bank expects to have 37 employees by the end of the year and 178 by the end of 2026.

The bank’s decision to open the mortgage office in Owensboro will have a $50 million impact in the community, Brittaney Johnson, president of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., said at the time of the announcement last month.

Monday, she said, “We appreciate Bell Bank’s commitment to the greater Owensboro market. We have been continuously working with the company providing additional resources and are excited to welcome them to Owensboro, Daviess County. The immediate positive economic impact on the Greater Owensboro region is the creation of new job opportunities for our community’s residents, along with strategic plans for future growth over the next several years.”

Smiley said the bank will consider a temporary location until a permanent one is found.

He said the bank needs 38,000 square feet.

“We’ve heard of several possibilities,” Smiley said. “We’re trying to figure out which would be best.”

The company is advertising for a mortgage servicing acquisitions coordinator and a mortgage servicing acquisitions manager in Owensboro.

Smiley said, “We just hired our first manager.”

He said Bell Bank “looked at other markets, but they just weren’t as attractive as Owensboro. It’s a good fit for us.”

Bell Bank, founded in 1966, says it is “one of the nation’s largest independently owned banks, with full-service banking locations in Arizona, North Dakota and Minnesota and more than $10 billion in assets.

It said that it was named the “Best Bank to Work For by American Banker magazine” last year among banks with more than $10 billion in assets.

Smiley was formerly executive vice president and head of servicing for U.S. Bank Home Mortgage in Owensboro.

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

