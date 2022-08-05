RUSSELLVILLE — On Monday at approximately 2 p.m., deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant in reference to animal neglect at a residence belonging to Perry E. Shifflett, 54, on Milton Sharp Road. Officials say they received numerous tips and conducted a lengthy investigation on suspected animal abuse and neglect.

The sheriff’s department along with the Logan County Humane Society seized approximately 100 adult dogs and puppies from the property due to poor living conditions and medical neglect. The animals were transported to the local animal shelter, where they are receiving proper medical attention.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Department is continuing its criminal investigation. Lead investigator, deputy Breanna Lyons is working with veterinarian Dr. John Todd to collect hair and nail samples, as well as photographic evidence of the animals. Based on the findings on the animal’s welfare, deputy Lyons will present criminal charges to the Logan County Attorney’s Office. The Logan County Sheriff’s Department will provide a further updates on the case as the exact charges and number of counts are determined.

“Thank you to the overwhelming number of volunteers who dropped everything on a dime to help these animals,” said Humane Society Director Ray Wilson. “Your work does not go unnoticed, and your passion does not go unappreciated. A huge thanks to our volunteers, Dr. Todd, and the Logan County Animal Clinic for coming out to streamline initial exams and rabies shots for over 100 animals. We are now deep in the medical process for these dogs and our staff is working hard to deworm, vaccinate, and treat for fleas/ticks. Another thank you goes out to Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society Director Lorri Hare for helping lift such a huge weight off of our shoulders. Also, the Butler County Animal shelter helped as well. We’re so grateful to have this organization by our side to lean on in times like these. Your wisdom and guidance above all are greatly appreciated.”

Wilson said that taking on 100 animals almost doubled the shelter population in six hours.

“What we’ve done for these animals by entering their lives does not stop just because they are now at the shelter. This was step one in a long and stressful journey ahead for both the animals and the humane society as an organization. A difficult journey, but a necessary one,” said Wilson. “We will need as many volunteers as possible over the next couple of months or more in order to keep things efficient, organized, and safe for all parties involved.”

Those who are interested in fostering the animals that were seized, please know that no animal from this seizure will be able to leave the shelter until they are screened by a vet. This ensures that the animal gets any medical treatment it may need and is documented for impending litigation. Foster applications will be ready once their medical needs are met. The humane society will inform the public once that time comes. The seized dogs are considered “court cases.” They can only be fostered at this time. They are not ready to be adopted. “Our goal is to make sure that they do not go back to the original owner but we have to follow rules strictly,” said Wilson. “Please be patient and understand that we don’t know when they will be ready for adoption but they will definitely need foster homes for the time being.”

Volunteers are still needed. There will be two volunteer groups each day. The first group is the morning hours of 8-11 a.m. The second group will be afternoon hours from 2-4 p.m. “We need both groups to assist in cleaning, feeding, and watering twice a day to ensure the animals get the proper care as we transition them. This schedule will be every day including weekends,” reported Wilson.

This recent responsibility will cost money and lots of it. One of the dogs seized was found in a body cast. He was not healing well whatsoever in the conditions he was in and he is going to need surgery in order to live. There are also 15-20 other animals that were determined to need medical care from a variety of issues ranging from severe mange, heart murmurs, pregnancy complications, and more. Those procedures alone will cost approximately $2,500 dollars. For the supplies and veterinarian bill on these dogs alone, costs could sore between $15-$20,000 before it’s all said and done. Wilson said that is in addition to the vet bill for the shelter’s animals pre-August 1st.

All public shelter operations other than adoptions/fosters via appointment are suspended until further notice. That includes but is not limited to, owner surrenders, non-emergency stray pickups, and the food program. “We ask for patience during this time so that we’re able to effectively serve each and every animal in our facility, and foster a better life for them all,” Wilson added.

If you wish to donate, do so either through PayPal @LCHSKY or CashApp $LCHSKY, drop it by the shelter at 1230 Morgantown Road, Russellville, or mail it to Logan County Humane Society, 1230 Morgantown Road, Russellville, KY 42276. You can also visit the Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky on Facebook where there is a donate button.

Through PayPal and CashApp we’re able to use these funds immediately, and provide for our animal’s needs in a timely fashion.