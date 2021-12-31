Town Crier

ONGOING

• The city of Madisonville will be hosting a Live Nativity Scene as part of this year’s Deck the Park celebration. The event will be Friday and Saturday evenings from Dec. 1 through 31 from 5 to 9 p.m.

• The United Way of the Coalfield is in the middle of their 2021 — 22 campaign. The UWC serves Hopkins and Muhlenberg County and supports 14 non-profit organizations and 15 programs. On-line donations can be made by going to the United Way of the Coalfield website, using text to give (Text: UWC GIVE To: 44321), or by mailing a donation directly to PO Box 366, Madisonville, KY 42431. The UWC is available to come and speak to your employee group. Call 270-821-3170.

UPCOMING

• The City of Earlington will be holding a town hall meeting for public input, January 4, at 3 p.m. at the City Hall building, located at 103 West Main Street. The meeting will discuss whether or not to make Dulin Street a one-way. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.

• Hopkins County Schools Wellness Committee public forum will be from 5-5:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 at Hopkins County Career and Technology Center prior to the Board of Education meeting.

• The African American Coalition of Hopkins County will host a free Martin Luther King Jr Brunch of Saturday, Jan. 15 from 11 am until 12:45 p.m. at the Larry Carney Center at 230 Martin Luther King Jr Way in Madisonville.

• The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee will host the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Community Celebration on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Eastview Missionary Baptist Church at 159 East North Street in Madisonville starting at 2:30 p.m. The sermon will be presented by Rev. Dr. Darvin A. Adams I, with special music by Janet Cunningham.