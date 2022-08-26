UPCOMING

• The Hopkins County Genealogical Society will host Evelyn Richardson, Logan Co Historian and the author of “The History Of The Red River Revivals” on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. at the West Kentucky Dream Center.

• Hopkins County Cemetery Preservation Board will meet Wednesday, August 31st at 2:00 pm at the Government Center, 56 N. Main St.

• The Captain John Metcalfe Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will hold its next meeting on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Country Cupboard beginning at 6 p.m. Program will be presented by Bob Adkins, local historian, about Gen. Samuel Hopkins, Revolutionary War solider.

• The Hopkins County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 10:30 am on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at Brother’s BBQ. Kristopher Izzi representing the Alzheimer’s Association will be the speaker.

• The United Way of the Coalfield is kicking off its 2022-2023 campaign with their annual Caddyshack Golf Scramble on Friday, Sept. 16 at Lakeshore Country Club. Rain date is Friday, Sept. 30. Tee off is noon, with registration and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon. Teams are $400, hole sponsors are $250. Winning team receives $400. There will be prizes, free lunch, free golf cart rental, snacks, and beverages, two free mulligans. Call 270-821-3170 to register or sponsor.

• The Madisonville North Hopkins High School Class of 1970 will host their 50+2 reunion on Saturday, October 1, at The Crowded House. Contact Gale Travis at 270-339-1963 for more information. Organizers are also seeking to locate a number of members of the class.

ONGOING

• Innovate + Caffeinate Entrepreneur Meetup is held at 7:30AM the first Wednesday of every month at Kentucky Innovation Station (38 W. Arch St., Madisonville, KY) Entrepreneurs, Small Business Owners and Community Members are invited to attend.

• Hopkins County Local History Classes will be held the first Monday of each month at the Hopkins County Regional Senior Activity Center located at 200 N. Main St. Classes will last from 10-11 a.m. with Spencer and Linda Brewer. The class scheduled for Sept. 5th has been canceled as that day is Labor Day. The next scheduled meeting will be on Oct. 3rd about Ky. Ghosts.

• The Madisonville City Council meets on the first and third Monday night of each month, at 4:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers. If the regular meeting falls on a legal holiday, the meeting will take place on the next day at the same time.

• The Madisonville Lions Club meets every Wednesday at noon at the Lions Club building located at 505 Hospital Road.

• The Rotary Club of Madisonville meets every Wednesday at 12 p.m. at the Country Cupboard restaurant located at 581 McCoy Ave.

• The Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club meets every Friday at 12 p.m. at the Methodist Church in Downtown Madisonville located at 200 E. Center St.

• The Historical Society of Hopkins County meets every second Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Hopkins County Fiscal Court Building.

Everyone is welcome. Anyone attending should enter through the Northside door.

