Town Crier

Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 31F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.