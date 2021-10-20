Hopkins County magistrates approved a request on Tuesday that would authorize Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield to issue an emergency order creating a temporary change to the county’s policy on sick time donations.
Magistrate Billy Parish acted as moderator at Tuesday’s meeting in the absence of Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield.
The proposal was first introduced to the Fiscal Court Budget, Audits and Personnel Committee on Monday on behalf of a deputy at the sheriff’s department who is currently quarantined due to COVID-19 and does not have any sick time. After passing through the committee, it was the approved by the entire court.
“Because he’s a new employee, he’s not getting paid,” Sheriff Matt Sanderson said. “Right now I have employees donating money to him. That’s admirable and I’m thankful my employees are that way. He’s a great employee and I don’t want to lose him, especially right now.”
The sheriff said that several deputies had offered to donate sick time, but because the employee has been with the county for less than a year, he is ineligible to have sick time donated to him.
“This deputy is off,” stated Hopkins County Treasurer Tracy Browning. “He goes back to the doctor this Friday. His quarantine has been extended by five days because he was still running a fever.”
The deputy in question has already used all of his vacation time and what little sick time he had accumulated since he was hired. Current county policy allows employees to donate no more or no less than 40 hours of sick time to their co-workers, but in order to accept that donation, employees must have been employed with the county for more than one year.
“I think its confusing people because up until December of last year, if you had COVID, nothing was counted against them (for up to 80 hours),” Sanderson said. “Now just because he is a new employee and has COVID, he’s not getting paid. All we’re asking is to allow employees to donate time to him.”
“The bottom line is that it will not cost the county anything,” said magistrate Billy Parish, “This would be county employees donating time to other county employees.”
The policy, if Whitfield chooses to enact it through executive order, will grant employees with less than a year of time with the county the ability to accept sick time donations from other employees as long as they are off work for more than six weeks. The policy will be in effect for just six months and will only apply to employees that are off due to COVID-19. It also will not be retroactive, meaning it will not cover any absences that may have happened before the effective date.
Judge Whitfield is expected to issue the order upon his return.
Contact Matt Hughes at matt@journalenterprise.com or 270-667-2069
