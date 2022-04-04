The Madisonville Police Department released the following report on Monday:
Matthew D. Foe was charged on Friday with shoplifting, more than $1,000 but less than $10,000 and shoplifting more than $500 but less than $1,000.
Tina M. Dutton was charged with failure to appear.
Christopher Back was charged with contempt of court/libel/slander/
Larry E. Henry was charged with menacing, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and fleeing/evading police on foot.
Matthew D. Foe was charged on Saturday with failure to appear.
Keith Milton Nix was charged on Saturday with failure to appear.
Roger Travis Brasher was charged on Saturday with driving on a DUI suspended license.
Larry Henry was charged on Saturday with failure to appear.
Julio Rivera was charged on Sunday with speeding at 19 MPH over the limit and not having an operator’s license.
Clinton T. Campbell was charged on Sunday with shoplifting.
David Ike Frentkiewicz was charged on Sunday with failure to produce insurance card and no operator’s license.
Ethan Robert Bixler was charged on Sunday with public intoxication with a controlled substance.
De’Aubrey Sha’lynn Walker was charged on Sunday with non-payment of fines.
