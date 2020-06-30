A water leak in Nortonville has prompted the city to turn off water in the area and issue a boil water advisory Monday, according to posts on the city’s Facebook page.
On Monday morning, crews discovered a water leak and shut off water from City Hall to Red Hill Road on U.S. 41.
About two hours later, the city issued a boil water advisory for those who live from 229 through 476 S. Hopkinsville Road, from 32 through 78 Highland Loop and from 64 through 1481 Red Hill Road.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has had several leaks and boil water advisories, which are posted on the city’s Facebook page. The Nortonville Water and Sewer system also did not charge late fees or shut off water some time during the pandemic.
For more information, residents are asked to call Nortonville City Hall at 270-676-3384 or visit Nortonville’s website at www.nortonvilleky.us. City Hall hours are from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. City Hall will be closed Friday in observance of Independence Day.
