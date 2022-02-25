Every few years, the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce puts out a pamphlet to help make the move to Hopkins County easier.

Chamber President Libby Spencer said the chamber normally releases a new one every two years, but because of COVID-19, they haven’t released one in four years.

“I think four years was a little too long, but we knew we couldn’t gather in groups, and we thought it was too much of a risk,” she said.

The publication will be available digitally on the Chamber’s website, as well as in print. She said a lot of people still want paper in hand, but others want to be able to pull it up in their phone or computer.

The nice thing about having it digitally is that the chamber will have the opportunity to update the digital version and edit it as needed.

The hope is that the publication will be done around June, in time for Fourth Fest. She said the pamphlet should also pair nicely with the Chamber Magazine.

“When people are calling about Madisonville and wanting to come to town, we will have some information for them on how to relocate to Madisonville,” said Spencer. “That relocation guide will be easier for us to mail. It is smaller and more compact as people are researching our community.”

The guide will include information on the parks, medical services, apartment complexes, utility companies, insurance, and landlords who want to be publicized.

“It will have those things you might need if you are planning to move to our community,” said Spencer.

She said businesses should be expecting calls soon to see if they want to be part of the publication.

For more information, call the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce at 270-821-3435.