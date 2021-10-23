A two-car accident on I-69 south of Madisonville on Thursday afternoon closed the interstate for several hours, and left two dead and three others hospitalized.
According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4:48 p.m., a vehicle being driven by Kara Smith, 26 of Paducah, was traveling northbound on I-69 near the 91 mile marker when it suddenly veered off the pavement and into the median. Smith then overcorrected as she attempted to return to her lane, lost control and went back across the median into oncoming traffic, where she struck a vehicle being operated by Kevin Emily, 30 of Benton.
Smith and a small child were transported by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, where they are listed in stable condition. Emily was transported by Caldwell County EMS to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. He too is listed in stable condition.
Jacob Jarred, 31 of Dresden, TN, and a small child belonging to Smith were pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident by Hopkins County Coroner Dennis Mayfield.
The traffic accident investigation is ongoing at this time.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the following agencies: Kentucky State Police (Post 2), Madisonville Police Department, Dawson Springs Police Department, Medical Center Ambulance Service, Caldwell County EMS, Dawson Springs Fire Department, Charleston Fire Department, and Kentucky State Highway Department. The vehicles and roadway were cleared for travel by Jeff’s Towing and Webster Towing. First-aid and assistance were given by numerous Good Samaritan motorists.
