If you are looking to hit up a free Trunk-or-Treat, Warrior Kids, located at 1395 South Main Street in Madisonville, will be hosting theirs on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
“We have hosted this event for the past four years, and we are so excited to have it again this weekend,” Eric Myers, Coach at Warrior Kids said. “This is free to the public, so bring your families out for a good time.”
According to Myers, they plan to have trunks from various businesses throughout town as well as volunteers who will be hosting games and handing out candy. They will also have raffles to win prizes as well.
“We are excited to have some Halloween fun this year and see all of the awesome costumes again this year.”
For more information visit warriorkids.net or follow them on Facebook.
